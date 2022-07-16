Opponent, Start Time Revealed for Hornets Final Summer League Game

It's been a mixed bag of results for the Charlotte Hornets in the 2K23 Summer League coming into the final game with a 2-2 record. In the two losses against the Pacers and Bulls they were out of sync offensively with poor shot selection and more importantly terrible ball security, turning it over 34 times.

There have been good moments for the Hornets as well, more so in their wins over the Lakers and Cavaliers. Second round draft pick, Bryce McGowens, led the way with 24 points against the Cavs on 7/10 shooting including drilling 5/6 from three-point range. Former North Carolina Tar Heel Brady Manek chipped in a solid performance going for 12 points and seven boards. Ty-Shon Alexander (22 points) and LJ Figueroa (16 points) took control of things offensively against the Lakers before JT Thor hit the game-winning three in double overtime.

Following the conclusion of Friday's game, the NBA re-seeded the teams resulting in the Knicks and Trail Blazers playing for the Summer League championship while the other 28 teams will play a consolation game. The Hornets will play its final game Saturday evening against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a tip time of 5 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBA TV.

