Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Raptors

Spread: Raptors -7.5

I love a four star play here on the Hornets. The last two games for Charlotte have been really promising for this young team trying to find their rhythm throughout all of the injuries this season. They crushed the Bucks over the weekend and should have walked out of Indiana with a second straight win Sunday night if it wasn't for a poor fourth quarter. The two straight solid performances on the road give me confidence that they will be able to keep it within 7.5 points. I recognize that the length and size of the Raptors could give the Hornets some trouble, but we are finally starting to see the team come together a bit so I have to ride with it. LaMelo Ball should be looking for a bounce back game after struggling with fouls against the Pacers and I expect him to put out a good performance to help Charlotte keep it close at the very least.

Over/Under: 232.5

Another four star play here on the under seems like the right idea. Both teams are coming into this one averaging about 111 points per game. Toronto uses the extreme athleticism and length it has to create one of the stronger defenses in the league. For a Charlotte team that struggles to put pressure on the rim and shoot it efficiently this season, I could see this strength of Toronto leading to a low scoring game. There is always the concern that the Hornets' defense will let a bottom five offensive attack play above their averages, but I still like the under in this one.

