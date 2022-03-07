P.J. Washington is Starting to Make a Difference

Earlier in the season, the Hornets were getting dominated in the paint and crushed on the glass. Even after the trade for Montrezl Harrell, the Hornets still have a lack of size and length that allows them to hold their own against some of the bigger teams in the NBA.

With Gordon Hayward out of the lineup indefinitely, head coach James Borrego has the ability to play a bigger starting five by sliding Miles Bridges to the three and inserting P.J. Washington at the four to go alongside Mason Plumlee underneath. Since going to this mix of guys, the Hornets have not only been more competitive on the glass, but their defensive efficiency has improved as well.

‘Yeah, I thought he [P.J. Washington] was great," head coach James Borrego said following the Hornets win over the Spurs on Saturday night. "His effort tonight defensively, his energy and activity. He is so athletic and bouncy and he had some huge blocked shots, his attention at the rim. He is winning at the rim and for us to take the next step defensively – since Christmas we are ranked eighth in defense and PJ is a big reason why.”

Not only does Borrego notice the difference, but as do the guys on the floor.

“Love P," LaMelo Ball said. "He can shoot the rock and also, I feel like he can guard 1 through 5, so it’s definitely a big help. He’s always in the lane, big, gets rebounds and like I said, he can shoot. I feel like he can do it all.”

Terry Rozier believes his energy and attacking style has been a huge boost to the team and will be something they need on a nightly basis moving forward.

"I texted him one night, I forgot who we played, I think it was a tough loss, but you could see the difference (in) his aggressiveness out there. Not really worried about shooting the 3 – it’s there if he needs it – but attacking the basket, making shots, we need that type of PJ and I think he understands that. And I’m just glad he’s playing the way he’s playing because, like I said, we’re going to need that.”

In one way or another, Borrego is going to have to find a way to continue to play a bigger lineup once Hayward returns which will be a challenge. The Hornets could limit Hayward's minutes so that he can stay healthy down the stretch which will give Borrego some flexibility with his rotations.

