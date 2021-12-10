Skip to main content
    JUST IN: P.J. Washington Listed as 'Doubtful' vs Kings

    The Hornets are likely to be down another man on Friday night.
    When it rains, it pours, and right now for the Charlotte Hornets, it's turning into a monsoon.

    The Hornets currently have five players (LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee, and Ish Smith) in the NBA's Health & Safety protocol and are once again out of the lineup for Friday night's home contest with the Sacramento Kings. To make matters worse, the Hornets are now expecting big man P.J. Washington to be unavailable tonight as he is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness. In 15 games played this season, Washington is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 25 minutes per game.

    With Washington listed as 'doubtful' on the team's Friday morning injury report, this will likely lead to heavy minutes for Nick Richards and a possibility of Miles Bridges playing some five as well. 

    The Hornets and Kings are scheduled to tip-off at approximately 7 p.m. inside Spectrum Center.

