P.J. Washington Mock Sign & Trade

The Charlotte Hornets extended a qualifying offer to restricted free agent P.J. Washington, meaning they can match an offer submitted to him by another team.

If Charlotte feels they are unlikely to match an offer sheet, one way of making the most out of it is doing a sign and trade.

What Charlotte is getting:

This is really more about getting something in return for P.J. rather than watch him walk free.

The Hornets, as of now, don't have a second round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, so acquiring one here from Dallas helps take care of that. Tim Hardaway is someone I could see the Mavs moving on from but I'm not certain that Charlotte would be all that interested in him or would even keep him after the trade.

In an ideal world, these two get the Boston Celtics involved in a three-team deal where Hardaway goes to Boston, Washington to Dallas, and Grant Williams comes to Charlotte.

What Dallas is getting:

P.J. Washington is a massive upgrade from Reggie Bullock and would also give them more athleticism in the frontcourt which is something Dallas desperately needs.

Their bigs are clearly challenged offensively and don't offer much skill-wise. Washington helps change that to some degree. He immediately becomes their best frontcourt scoring option and with his addition, it benefits Luka Doncic by stretching the floor and not making things so crowded inside.

