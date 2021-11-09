P.J. Washington Out Indefinitely with Elbow Injury

The Hornets will be without their backup center for the next few games.

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Monday that power forward/center P.J. Washington will be out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a left elbow that he hyperextended in the team's loss to Golden State earlier in the road trip.

Washington will continue to participate in individual skill work and will be re-evaluated next week. So far in seven games this season, Washington has averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1 block.

The Hornets will be back in action on Wednesday in Memphis taking on the Grizzlies.

