Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    P.J. Washington Out Indefinitely with Elbow Injury

    The Hornets will be without their backup center for the next few games.
    Author:

    The Charlotte Hornets announced on Monday that power forward/center P.J. Washington will be out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a left elbow that he hyperextended in the team's loss to Golden State earlier in the road trip. 

    Washington will continue to participate in individual skill work and will be re-evaluated next week. So far in seven games this season, Washington has averaged 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1 block. 

    The Hornets will be back in action on Wednesday in Memphis taking on the Grizzlies.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Read More

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

    USATSI_16947662_168388579_lowres (2)
    News

    P.J. Washington Out Indefinitely with Elbow Injury

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17123090_168388579_lowres
    News

    Lakers Outlast Hornets in Overtime

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17118401_168388579_lowres
    News

    Poor Shooting Down the Stretch Hurts Hornets in Loss to Clippers

    Nov 8, 2021
    USATSI_17004464_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Clippers

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17040790_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Clippers

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17103098_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Squashed by Kings

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_17075830_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Kings

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_15974558_168389536_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Kings

    Nov 5, 2021