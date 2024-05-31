P.J. Washington Reacts to Tyler Herro's Slight Toward Charlotte
Very few players involved in trades get to go from one of the worst situations to a team that ultimately makes the NBA Finals. An even smaller percentage get to do that with their hometown team. P.J. Washington is now part of that exclusive club, thanks to the Mavericks' 124-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
Following the game, Washington streamed a live video on Instagram in the locker room of he and his teammates celebrating. A comment came through from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro who stated, "How you go from Charlotte to the Finals? You really made it out the mud with this one."
Washington and Herro were college teammates together at Kentucky for one year back in 2018-19, so it was a friendly joke between the two at Charlotte's expense.
While Washington is laughing his way to the NBA Finals, the Hornets received a pretty strong return in the deal that sent him to Dallas. Charlotte picked up Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a 2027 first-round pick.
Oftentimes, trades end up being one-sided but you could argue that this is a deal that has worked out for both teams. The Mavs added a versatile defender who can stretch the floor on the offensive end, while the Hornets received the veteran vocal leader they needed in Grant Williams in addition to some much-needed outside shooting with Seth Curry.
