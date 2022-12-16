P.J. Washington Ruled Out vs Hawks

The Hornets will be down a man tonight at home.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting forward P.J. Washington has been ruled out of tonight's game for an excused personal absence. The team did not release any further details in regard to the absence.

In 28 games this season, Washington is averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 41% from the floor and 31% from three-point range. Although he is averaging a career-high in points, Washington is in a bit of a shooting slump, particularly from beyond the arc hitting on just 2/18 attempts in his last four games.

The Hornets and Hawks are set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST.

