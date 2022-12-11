Former Charlotte Head Coach Paul Silas Passes Away

Late Sunday morning Boston Globe Columnist Bob Ryan broke the news that former Hornets (1998-2002) and Bobcats (2010-12) head coach passed away. Silas is survived by his wife Carolyn and three children Donna, Paula and Stephen Silas who is the current Houston Rockets head coach.

Despite retiring from coaching in 2012, Paul Silas was a regular at Hornets games over the past few years, attending with his wife Carolyn. He was a friend and mentor to Michael Jordan and a pillar of the Charlotte basketball community. Our thoughts go out to Paul's family and friends and this difficult time. Rest In Piece Coach.

