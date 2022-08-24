PODCAST: Fan Survey Results + Long-Term Fits With LaMelo Ball

James is joined by AllHornets.com contributor Eric Barnes and somehow managed to go for 80 minutes with absolutely no news whatsoever!

Miles Bridges update.

Fan confidence levels in GM, owner, and coach.

Players on the Hornets roster who fit long-term with LaMelo.

Potential trade targets/free agents who would fit with LaMelo.With the Draft show officially in hibernation until 2023 we are looking for name ideas for a weekly Hornets podcast, please send us your thoughts @British_Buzz