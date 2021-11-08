Poor Shooting Down the Stretch Hurts Hornets in Loss to Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets lost their fourth straight game on Sunday by falling to the Los Angeles Clippers by a 120-106 score.

After allowing 19 made three-pointers against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the Hornets allowed 18 against the Clippers. Meanwhile, Charlotte struggled to hit from deep, connecting on just 10 of 33 attempts. If you were to just glance at the stat sheet without watching the game, you would have thought Charlotte won. They took care of the ball (10 true turnovers), were fairly even with the Clippers on the glass (50-44), and outscored L.A. in the paint (54-38). However, the fourth quarter collapse is what led to the loss.

Charlotte went on a 15-4 run to open up the final quarter with seven of those points coming from Terry Rozier. The Hornets led 102-93 with a little over seven minutes remaining in the game but would go on to miss the next 12 shots from the field, not scoring until roughly the one-minute mark. Charlotte shot 2/14 in the latter half of the fourth quarter with many of those misses coming from inside the paint. Los Angeles took full advantage of Charlotte's offensive struggles and ended the game on a 27-4 run.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball both finished the night with a team-high 21 points. Surprisingly, Terry Rozier led the Hornets with eight rebounds. He also finished with 17 points on the night.

The Hornets will be back in action Monday night in the Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.

