Predicting Cody Martin's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Can Martin finally re-find his form after two seasons disrupted by injury?

James Plowright

Feb 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) looks to drive in against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) looks to drive in against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Cody Martin has a chance to start heading into the 2024-25 season, competing with Josh Green and Tre Mann for the starting shooting guard position. Despite his frequent injuries, Martin might still be the team's best defender. While his exact role is hard to predict, I'm optimistic that he will lead the Charlotte Hornets in minutes off the bench.

2023-24 2024-25 Prediction

Minutes: 26.9 → 20.2
Points: 7.5 → 6.1
Rebounds: 3.9 → 3.4
Assists: 3.7 → 1.8
Turnovers: 1.6 → 0.6
Steals: 1.1 → 1.2
Blocks: 0.6 → 0.5
FG: 38% → 44%
3FG: 31% → 33%
FT: 61% → 67%

Explanation

Martin finally appeared to overcome his long-term knee and hip injuries, looking fully healthy, though a bit rusty, in his 28 games last year. He played a lot of point guard and had to be more aggressive offensively than usual. This led to higher-than-usual scoring, assist, and turnover numbers, along with some inefficient shooting percentages.

Next season, Martin will focus more on being a cutter and spot-up shooter on offense, which should improve his offensive efficiency. He will likely emphasize his defense, which was impressive at times even last year.

