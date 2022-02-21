Predicting How the Hornets Will Finish the 2021-22 Regular Season

The Charlotte Hornets entered the All-Star break with a 29-31 record, losing nine of its last ten games. The only win came against the Detroit Pistons one day after the team acquired Montrezl Harrell in a trade from the Washington Wizards.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Hornets defeated the Lakers on national TV, pushing their record to 28-22 on the year. Things were looking up for this extremely young squad, but out of nowhere, the entire team went ice cold from three. When the team's philosophy is to be primarily a perimeter-dominant team, going ice cold from beyond the arc isn't ideal.

Despite the poor shooting, the Hornets have still been in several close games. They got the short end of the stick from the officials in games against Cleveland and Miami but they also missed game-winning free throws in the two games leading into the All-Star break.

"Consistency is key. We have to come out each and every night with a consistent game plan, with a consistent identity," Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. said. "We're trying to build a culture here and I want to be able to just go out there and allow my actions to speak for myself, but obviously, opportunity equates to success. The way we are right now, we're in a place of confusion a little bit at times during the game and more veteran teams come in and they capitalize on that so I think that's a big thing for us to learn and grow from."

In my opinion, a big part of the problem is not having Gordon Hayward on the floor. No, he doesn't impact the game like LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges can, but he is the glue that keeps this thing together. Without him, the Hornets are 3-9 this season. There is no timetable for his return and in the meantime, the Hornets are going to have to figure out how to win games without him. Head coach James Borrego described his importance to this team.

"There's a number of things. I think big picture, he's just a steady presence out there for us. When there is a drought, when things are a little chaotic, he can settle us down. He makes high quality decisions. That's the best thing I can say about him," Borrego said. "You take him off the floor, you're bringing in even more youth and inexperience into the equation and that highlights a little bit of our inexperience. And that's okay, that's just where we're at. When we get out of sorts a little bit offensively, we can put the ball in his hands and just settle the gym. And I've said this before, but teams would have to take one of their best defenders and put them on Gordon. That eliminates one of those guys going to Melo, to Terry, to Kelly. That pulls and stretches their defense a little bit. This is just a great opportunity for some growth here. As I've said the last couple days, we found Miles through this process. When you're going through it and other guys have to step up we're going to find some good, some growth. I do believe good will come of this."

So, with Hayward out, can this team keep their head above water? Here's how I see the remainder of the 2021-22 season playing out.

2/25 vs Toronto L (29-32)

2/27 vs Detroit W (30-32)

2/28 at Milwaukee L (30-33)

3/2 at Cleveland L (30-34)

3/5 vs San Antonio W (31-34)

3/8 vs Brooklyn W (32-34)

3/9 vs Boston L (32-35)

3/11 at New Orleans W (33-35)

3/14 at Oklahoma City W (34-35)

3/16 vs Atlanta L (34-36)

3/19 vs Dallas L (34-37)

3/21 vs New Orleans L (34-38)

3/23 vs New York W (35-38)

3/25 vs Utah L (35-39)

3/27 at Brooklyn L (35-40)

3/28 vs Denver L (35-41)

3/30 at New York W (36-41)

4/2 at Philadelphia L (36-42)

4/5 at Miami L (36-43)

4/7 vs Orlando W (37-43)

4/8 at Chicago L (37-44)

4/10 vs Washington W (38-44)

At some point, the three-ball is going to come back to them. Having the ability to spread people out and to now have a go-to guy on the inside with Montrezl Harrell really opens things up. I still see this team having trouble with some of the top teams in the league which will keep them below the .500 mark on the season. Depending on how everything else plays out, the Hornets could still land in the play-in game. That's their best route to the postseason, in my opinion. I don't see a path where they avoid the play-in round.

