Predicting the Hornets most likely to be traded this season
A new head coach and a now healthy roster with a mix of young talent and veteran leadership, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to move in the right direction this season.
Despite being in a new era, the Hornets are still a work in progress, and this may entail making moves during the season.
While the team is seeking to optimize its roster and position itself for future success, this article delves into potential trade candidates that could shape the Hornets' trajectory during and ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Grant Williams
The Hornets acquired Grant Williams at the 2024 trade deadline following a somewhat lackluster stint with the Mavericks.
Upon joining Charlotte, he quickly enhanced the team's frontcourt, averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 50.3% shooting. His defensive adaptability and ability to knock down threes have made him a vital contributor to the Hornets, a team still finding its footing after another playoff absence.
If the Hornets don't see substantial improvement this season, they could consider trading Williams to acquire younger talent or future draft picks. Teams in need of a defensive-minded, versatile forward who can also stretch the floor will likely closely monitor Williams as the trade deadline approaches.
Cody Martin
Cody Martin's contract extends through the 2025-26 season, and his salary might be a significant portion of the team's cap space. If the Hornets are looking to create more financial flexibility for other moves, trading him could be beneficial.
Injuries have limited Martin's playing time throughout his career. If the Hornets are seeking more consistent production from their wing players, trading him for a more reliable option might be considered.
The Hornets' roster might be evolving in a direction that no longer requires Martin's specific skill set. If the team is prioritizing other positions or playing styles, trading him could make sense.
Martin's contract situation and his ability to play multiple positions could make him a valuable asset in a trade. The Hornets might be able to acquire a player or draft pick that better fits their long-term plans.
Nick Richards
Nick Richards' role within the Hornets might not align perfectly with the team's long-term plans. If the Hornets are looking to prioritize a different style of play or focus on other positions, trading him could be considered.
If Richards is struggling to secure consistent playing time due to the presence of other centers or the team's overall rotations, trading him could provide him with a better opportunity to showcase his skills elsewhere.
Richards' youth and potential could make him an attractive asset in a trade. The Hornets might be able to acquire a player or draft pick that better fits their needs or strengthens other areas of their roster.
