Prediction: Hornets Will Be Buyers at Trade Deadline

This is not the same Charlotte Hornets team that won just 27 games a year ago. The injury bug haunted the Hornets all season long and didn't allow the starting five to play many games together.

As of today, the Hornets are relatively healthy aside from Cody Martin who is still working his way back from a knee injury that kept him out of all but seven games last season.

Not only is this team healthy but they're another year older. LaMelo Ball is entering his fourth year in the league, Mark Williams is no longer a rookie trying to figure things out, and P.J. Washington is coming off a career year in which he averaged 15.7 points per game. Mix in an improved Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward (per Steve Clifford) and all of a sudden, this looks like a competitive team in the East.

Behind the starting five, the Hornets have No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller who has an extremely high ceiling. He offers length, versatility, and a knack for scoring the ball, unlike any other player on the roster. Because he's not going to be asked to carry the team like most No. 2 overall picks, it should allow Miller to have a seamless transition to the NBA.

Miles Bridges may or may not be a Hornet and even without him, I believe this team is going to make noise. A lot of people tend to forget how many injuries the Hornets had a year ago and that was the main reason why the season went sideways like it did.

Steve Clifford said it himself, this is the most talented team he's ever been a head coach of and that includes the group that he took to the playoff in 2015, headed by Kemba Walker.

This is a team that won 43 games just two seasons ago and you could argue that with the additions of recent first-round draft picks Mark Williams and Brandon Miller, the ceiling is higher.

If the Hornets stay healthy, they're going to be in contention for the playoffs when the trade deadline rolls around which is why I believe they'll be buyers. That doesn't mean they will add to the roster but they'll be shopping around trying to find a piece to help give them a little extra push.

