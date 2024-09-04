All Hornets

Prediction Tre Mann's 2024-25 Season Statistics

Tre Mann will face competition from Green and Martin for the starting role

Mar 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) defends Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Mann, like his teammate Micic, was thrust into a starting role last season due to the Charlotte Hornets' injury crisis following a mid-season trade. He now seems better suited to come off the bench with the second unit, providing a scoring and playmaking punch. However, Mann will surely be competing hard for a starting role during training camp.

2023-24 2024-25 Prediction

Minutes: 31.0 → 18 .2
Points: 11.9 → 7.6
Rebounds: 4.5 → 2.8
Assists: 5.2 → 2.1
Turnovers: 2.0 → 0.8
Steals: 1.7 → 1.1
Blocks: 0.1 → 0.1
FG: 45% → 46%
3FG: 36% → 37%
FT: 76% → 78%

Explanation

Mann won't only see his minutes likely shrink, but also expect him to play a lot less with the ball in his hands. His assist and turnover percentage should trend down, but his scoring usage and efficiency should see a slight uptick. Man is at some risk of losing a rotation spot to any of Green, Martin, Curry and Smith Jr.

