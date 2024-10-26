Pregame injury update on LaMelo Ball, Seth Curry, and Cody Martin
The Charlotte Hornets have already been stung by the injury bug early this season, but they did avoid further damage as LaMelo Ball (tailbone contusion), Cody Martin (core tightness), and Seth Curry (knee soreness) have been upgraded from questionable to available for tonight's home opener against Miami.
Ball has had a red-hot start to the season, going for 34 points in each of the Hornets' first two games. Last night in Atlanta, he connected on nine triples, setting a new career-high and leaping past P.J. Washington on the franchise's all-time three-point list.
The Hornets and Heat will get things started at 7 p.m. EST.
