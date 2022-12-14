Pregame Update on LaMelo Ball's Status vs Pistons

See what head coach Steve Clifford had to say about the availability of his talented young guard.

Barring any setbacks in the minutes leading up to tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets will welcome back LaMelo Ball, who has missed the last eleven games with an ankle sprain.

UPDATE: Ball is officially active for tonight's game and will be available.

“He’s going to try to play," Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said in tonight's pregame press conference. "He did everything this morning and felt fine after shootaround, but we want to obviously wait and make sure he’s okay when he comes out and does everything before the game.”

Will Ball be in the starting lineup? Yes. Will he play 30+ minutes? Probably not. Clifford hinted at how he plans on utilizing him if he is indeed able to go.

“It’ll be shorter stints, kind of like when he came back last time. If he’s able to play, it’ll be shorter, but he’ll still be able to play a decent amount of minutes. … Basketball is a game where, my dad has said it all the time, whoever has the best player on the floor at a given time has a huge advantage. There’s only 10 guys out there on two teams. He’s a very talented player, and it’ll take him a little bit here to get back into rhythm, but it obviously changes our whole team.”

Ball has only played in three games this season, which has played a big part in the Hornets' early season struggles. His return should help Charlotte get back on track before it's too late.

The Hornets and Pistons are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.