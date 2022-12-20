Pregame Update on Terry Rozier's Status vs Kings

The Hornets will be without a member of the starting backcourt tonight.

It seems like once one Charlotte Hornet returns from injury, another exits the lineup. Tonight, the Hornets will be without starting guard Terry Rozier as he nurses an injured hip.

Rozier left the second quarter of last night's game against the Denver Nuggets with what the team called a "right hip contusion". Rozier did not return to the game, finishing the night with two points, two rebounds, and two assists in 14 minutes of action.

The Hornets and Kings will tip off tonight's game at 10 p.m. EST.

