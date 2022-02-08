Raptors Hand Hornets Fifth Consecutive Loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets dropped their fifth straight game on Monday night as they fell to the visiting Toronto Raptors 116-101.

Once again, the Hornets offense was a mess in the first half and they didn't take much time to put that on display. Carelessness with the ball led to several turnovers, bad shot selection, and even when they had wide-open shots, they couldn't get anything to fall. The first half was very reminiscent of what the offense has looked like in the previous four losses.

To make matters worse, Gordon Hayward exited the game early in the first quarter after getting tangled up with Gary Trent Jr. on a rebound. The diagnosis was a left ankle sprain and he did not return. Charlotte came into the game already shorthanded with Cody Martin (left ankle/achilles soreness), James Bouknight (right wrist sprain), and Jalen McDaniels (ankle) not available.

The Raptors took advantage of Charlotte's offensive issues and turned it into a 21-6 run carrying over in the second quarter. The Hornets turned it over three times in the first four minutes of the frame which brought out the boo birds inside Spectrum Center. Borrego's squad was just 2/18 from three-point land in the first half and after trailing by as many as 23, the Hornets cut into the lead some making it a 56-41 game at the break.

Following the half, the Hornets flipped the switch and found some rhythm on the offensive end by attacking the basket and getting downhill. They pushed the pace and got Toronto sucking wind early. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse had to burn an early timeout after the Hornets began the half on a 9-1 run to cut it to 57-50. Later in the quarter, Terry Rozier got the hot hand and with some help from Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington, the Hornets were back to within three, 76-73.

Toronto notched 17 of the first 25 points in the fourth, regaining their double-digit lead. A loose ball foul on Mason Plumlee, a three-point shooting foul on P.J. Washington, second chance points, and a couple of blocked shots inside paved the way to a 16-point lead for Toronto. James Borrego called his final timeout at about the two-minute mark and the fans began to head for the exits.

The Hornets will conclude its four-game homestand on Wednesday when they play host to the Chicago Bulls. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST.

