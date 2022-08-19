Realistic Expectations for the Hornets in 2022-23

The Charlotte Hornets are going to have a different look to them this upcoming season. James Borrego is no longer in charge as Steve Clifford returns for his second stint as head coach of the organization with the goal of taking this team to the next level.

The roster, for the most part, remains the same but there is one big piece to the puzzle that may not suit up for the Hornets this season - Miles Bridges.

The 24-year-old turned himself into LAPD authorities in response to an incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. He was charged with felony domestic violence but recently pleaded not guilty in late July. With his future in Charlotte in question, the Hornets are primed to take a step back this season.

So far, the only move Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak has made to this point was re-signing Cody Martin to a four-year, $32 million deal. There is still a glaring need for a backup point guard to LaMelo Ball and they could also stand to add another piece to the frontcourt. Counting on JT Thor or Jalen McDaniels as backups to PJ Washington at the four isn't all that comforting. Sure, they're both intriguing young players but are they ready for increased minutes? I'm not sold on the idea of it.

In my opinion, the problem with this team as currently constructed is it's extremely vulnerable. It's unlikely that Gordon Hayward plays a full season or anything close to it and if either LaMelo Ball or Terry Rozier miss significant time, the season will go downhill in a hurry. Depth is a major concern with this team. They don't have the experience or the talent to be able to overcome an injury to a key player like other teams can.

For Charlotte to actually get past the Play-In tournament and maybe even win a round in the playoffs, they need another legit scoring threat first and foremost. Ball and Rozier are not the type of guards who you can count on to drop 40 on any given night. Are they capable of doing so? Yes, absolutely, but that's not their game. At this point in the offseason, it's highly unlikely that they'll be able to find that kind of scorer unless they trade away everything for Donovan Mitchell.

Secondly, the personnel doesn't exactly match what Steve Clifford wants. There are too many guys on the roster that are a liability defensively and that's going to be a problem when trying to improve that end of the floor. Until he can get a full compliment of guys that play to his style, I don't see the Hornets making that leap, especially in a very deep Eastern Conference.

If the Knicks eventually land Donovan Mitchell and the Wizards can stay healthy, the Hornets will be fighting an uphill battle to make the Play-In. They won 43 games a year ago with Bridges. I don't see this team reaching that mark when you combine potentially not having Bridges and then not making any significant moves to make up for it.

