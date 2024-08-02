Report: Hornets Showing Interest in Marcus Morris
The Charlotte Hornets still have a roster spot open and could be looking to fill it with a veteran wing/ frontcourt man. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, and Minnesota Timberwolves have shown interest in 34-year-old forward Marcus Morris Sr.
Morris began the 2023-24 season with the Philadephia 76ers where he averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 49 games, primarily coming off the bench. He finished the season with the Cavaliers, seeing action in 12 games in a very limited role.
“I’m not trying to overdo anything,” Morris told the Inquirer. “I know the game. I’ve been around 14 years. I’m still playing. I just want to come in and help a team, be a voice, be a vet, but still compete at a high level. “I also want to be somewhere I already know what the team needs. I want to be a piece that’s versatile and playing, starting or either coming off [the bench], and helping younger guys and things like that.”
The Hornets could certainly use another body in the frontcourt, but if things don't line up for them to strike a deal with Morris, they may keep the roster spot open heading into the season.
