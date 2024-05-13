Report: Hornets to Hire Josh Longstaff as Assistant Coach

All Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are set to hire Josh Longstaff as an assistant coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Longstaff, 41, got his start in coaching at the high school level at Porland HS in Maine back in 2005. He spent four years there before moving on to Gorham HS where he coached for three seasons. He then made the unusual jump from high school coach to NBA assistant, joining the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2010 as a part of Scott Brooks' staff.

The Bryant University alum has bounced around over the years, coaching for the New York Knicks (2014-17), Erie BayHawks (2017-18), Milwaukee Bucks (2018-20), and most recently the Chicago Bulls (2020-23).

He becomes the second coach to join Lee's staff, alongside Lamar Skeeter who will be the lead assistant.

