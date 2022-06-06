REPORT: Mike D'Antoni Set to Meet with Hornets Owner Michael Jordan

By the end of this week, the Charlotte Hornets will likely have its next head coach.

Longtime NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni and Golden State Warriors assistant, Kenny Atkinson, are scheduled to meet with team owner Michael Jordan for a final interview. Atkinson is set to meet with Jordan and the rest of the Hornets' brass on Tuesday, while D'Antoni is set for later this week, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Atkinson and D'Antoni have been the two frontrunners for the job since Darvin Ham agreed to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Each candidate has interviewed with the team twice.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.