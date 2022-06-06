Skip to main content

REPORT: Mike D'Antoni Set to Meet with Hornets Owner Michael Jordan

The Hornets' search is coming to a close.

By the end of this week, the Charlotte Hornets will likely have its next head coach.

Longtime NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni and Golden State Warriors assistant, Kenny Atkinson, are scheduled to meet with team owner Michael Jordan for a final interview. Atkinson is set to meet with Jordan and the rest of the Hornets' brass on Tuesday, while D'Antoni is set for later this week, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Atkinson and D'Antoni have been the two frontrunners for the job since Darvin Ham agreed to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Each candidate has interviewed with the team twice. 

