Skip to main content

REPORT: Two Assistants to Join Steve Clifford's Staff

Clifford's staff is starting to take shape.

"New" Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford has begun assembling his staff for the 2022-23 season. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Hornets are expected to hire assistant coaches Tyrone Corbin and Bob Beyer.

Corbin recently worked under Clifford in Orlando from 2018-21. Prior to that, he had spent time with the Utah Jazz (2004-14), Sacramento Kings (2014-15), and Phoenix Suns (2016-18). As for Beyer, his ties to Clifford date back to 2007 where the two worked on the same staff together as assistants under Stan Van Gundy from 2007-12 in Orlando. Beyer followed Clifford to Charlotte in 2013 before linking back up with Van Gundy in Detroit the following season. Since, Beyer has coached with the Thunder, Kings, and Pelicans. 

Assistants Norm Richardson and Nick Friedman will both coach for the Hornets in Summer League, which suggests the two will be retained. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17856895_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Stinger: Discussing Cody Martin's Deal to Return to Charlotte

By James Plowright58 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-03T113524.365
News

Hot Clicks: Bouknight's Injury, Bridges Arrested, Martin Returns + More

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
USATSI_17365077
News

Cody Martin Re-Signs with Charlotte Hornets

By James Plowright20 hours ago
USATSI_17448626_168388579_lowres
Free Agency 2022

Report: Hornets "Expected" to Withdraw Bridges Qualifying Offer

By James PlowrightJul 2, 2022
kai jones
NBA Draft 2022

Charlotte Hornets Official Summer League Roster

By Austin Leake and James PlowrightJul 1, 2022
16499962248890
News

Bridges Wife Mychelle Johnson Releases Details of Incident

By James PlowrightJul 1, 2022
USATSI_17955350
News

Stinger: Miles Bridges Arrested + Kemba's Return?

By James PlowrightJun 30, 2022
USATSI_17977824_168388579_lowres (3)
News

Miles Bridges Charged With Felony - UPDATE: Hornets Release Statement

By Eric Barnes and James PlowrightJun 30, 2022