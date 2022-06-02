Roundtable: NBA Finals Predictions

Tim Rogers

Never underestimate the heart of a champion. The Warriors are the closest thing we have seen to Jordan's Bulls since Mike retired. These two teams are the best defenses in the league this year with ways to counter almost any attack. The only problem for the Celtics is that no one in the last decade has found a counter for Stephen Curry that doesn't involve a hamstring injury. Entering each series, the Warriors have been discounted. First, Jokic the MVP stood in their way. Then, the young, upstart Memphis Grizzlies were supposedly going to give them fits. Followed by the Dallas Mavericks led by the “unstoppable” Luka Doncic would put an end to their Cinderella story. Time after time the Warriors took care of business and people claimed it was just luck. Their combination of avalanche-esque sequences on offense paired with the defensive player who defined a generation in Draymond Green, they will always be a tough out. I don't think their “luck” has run out just yet as the Warriors will win their 4th title of the era. Warriors in 5.

Mark Biernacki

Warriors in 6. Traditionally, the best players on finals teams are in their late 20’s or early 30’s. I trust the experience of Golden State over the youth of Boston’s dynamic duo- Jaylen Brown (25) and Jayson Tatum (19).

Israel Omondi

I have the Warriors winning the finals in 6 games. Warriors have guys who are experienced in this setting. No player on this current Celtics team has played a single game in the Finals. Warriors also have the stronger unit. Warriors have more guys you can trust to play well in their role. You don’t know what you’re getting from Derrick White or Grant Williams on a given night. Robert Williams also hasn’t looked quite the same since he’s returned from injury. The Warriors will look to attack him. Boston has a great defense but they haven’t faced a team with as many weapons as the Warriors.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.