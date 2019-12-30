Hornet Maven
Terry Rozier fined $25K for throwing ball in stands vs. Thunder

Mitchell Northam

Terry Rozier will be giving a slice of his next paycheck back to the NBA.

The league announced Sunday that the Charlotte Hornets guard was fined $25,000 for an incident that occurred during the Hornets' 104-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

At the end of regulation, Rozier threw the game ball into the stands at the Spectrum Center. Rozier was given a technical foul. Chris Paul hit the free throw, which gave OKC an advantage to start overtime.

It was Rozier's second technical foul of the season.

OKC guard Dennis Schroder was also fined $25,000 after the game, for making contact with a referee in the third quarter.

Rozier, 25, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per-game this season. He is earning a salary of $19.89 million this season, making him the Hornets' second-highest paid player.

