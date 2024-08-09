All Hornets

Schedule Leak: Christmas Day Drought Continues for Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets won't be hooping on Christmas this year.

If you were hoping this would be the year you could wake up on Christmas morning and open presents before watching the Charlotte Hornets play, well, I hate to inform you that you did not get your wish.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hornets will not be playing on Christmas. Instead, it will be the San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, and the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns.

The Charlotte Hornets remain the only NBA team to never play on Christmas day and until they become somewhat interesting, that trend will likely continue. Over the last two seasons, the Hornets have compiled a record of 48-116 (.292). If they stay healthy and take a step toward competitiveness, perhaps Charlotte will finally get their chance to shine on Christmas day in 2025.

