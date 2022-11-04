Score Prediction Hornets @ Kings

Austin Leake - Hornets 105-128 Grizzlies

The Hornets are just too short handed right now to even compete in games like these. The Grizzlies are a tough matchup for the Hornets as well. The Hornets are 1-5 against Memphis since the start of the 2019-2020 season. Look for Bryce McGowens to get some minutes as he was sent back up to the Hornets from Greensboro. Also, Jalen McDaniels should have a really good game as he will most likely start in Hayward’s place.

Ian Black - Hornets 116-119 Grizzlies

The Hornets are an 11.5 point underdog tonight and are severely undermanned with Ball, Hayward, Rozier and Martin out. Despite being undermanned against a strong opponent, I expect Charlotte to keep things close. The Hornets thrived in hustle starts such as second chance points (3rd in the NBA), fast break points (1st), and miles ran per game (1st). Pairing this with the fact that the Grizzlies are just 2-5-1 against the spread this season and have not fairer nearly is well in hustle stats despite their pace of play, I expect this to be a closer matchup than it should be.

James Plowright - Hornets 101-118 Grizzlies

Charlotte are without 4 of their top 6 players. The defense has been holding up, but offensivley after losing Gordon Hayward in the Bulls game it was tough going. Look for Charlotte to play through Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington with the starters, the bench through Bouknight and maybe Bryce McGowens. The Grizzlies defense has been 27th in the league so far this year, I think they will use this as a statement game to right the ship on that end of the court.