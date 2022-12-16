Score Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Schuyler Callihan: Hawks 114, Hornets 108

The Hornets get their act together, for the most part defensively, but a poor shooting fourth quarter will be the difference in this one. Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball are not completely up to game shape just yet and by that stage of the game, they'll have tired legs. The Hawks win a close one as the Hornets drop their seventh straight.

Jon Yeager: Hornets 111, Hawks 110

I think Steve Clifford’s fiery speech from Wednesday lights a fire under this Charlotte team for at least one night. Couple that with the recent public issues going on in Atlanta’s locker room and you can see how a close, contested game becomes the output. If Gordon Hayward really does return today, Charlotte has some positive momentum they can use to get a much-needed win. I expect to see a great defensive effort and just enough hustle plays to come out with a close win for the Hornets.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 105, Hawks 102

Call me crazy but with the rumored return of Gordon Hayward tonight this will be the closest the Hornets have been to full strength all season. Atlanta has lost 2 straight and 5 of its last 6 as trade rumors swirl around. Hornets catch a good buzz with the return of Hayward and get a win.

