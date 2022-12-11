Score Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

Ian Black: 76ers 108, Hornets 104

Embiid is a big problem to solve, and the 76ers are among the most stout defenses in the league. With that said, they are also one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, whereas the Hornets rank 7th in total rebounds. The Hornets can keep this game closer than the +10 betting line implies if they can keep fundamentals clean and limit damage from non-MVP candidates.

Israel Omondi: 76ers 112, Hornets 95

Joel Embiid is healthy and is playing at an unreal level, averaging 37.3 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.7 blocks on 59/55/85 splits in his last 3 games. The Hornets are one of the worst interior defending and rebounding teams in the league which doesn’t bode well against Philadelphia. The Hornets have been one of the worst offenses due to injuries to key players so I expect them to struggle to score against the No. 4 rated defense in the league.

Desmond Johnson: 76ers 111, Hornets 100

It's getting hard to imagine these Hornets to win a game. That's where we are at the moment. They have given no reason to believe they can get hot and appear to have regressed in scoring overall from last year. I know it's been said that MJ would never intentionally tank....but... unintentionally is definitely on the table. Hornets make it interesting but 76ers pull away 2nd half.

