Score Predictions for Hornets at 76ers

Picking today's game between Charlotte and Philadelphia.

Saturday afternoon, the Hornets will see the return of Gordon Hayward against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing the previous 22 games with an ankle injury. Head coach James Borrego didn't specify his role or how many minutes he will play, but it seems as if he will be eased in which could mean coming off the bench.

Prediction: 76ers 111, Hornets 107

In the Hornets' lone win over the Sixers this season, Gordon Hayward notched 30 points on 13/16 shooting. Obviously, that should not be the expectation or key to the game heading into Saturday's matchup, but if he could chip in 10-15 points I'd have to think Borrego would be very pleased. In that same matchup, the Hornets dominated the paint, outscoring Philly 56-34 inside. 

Although they are just 1-2 against the Sixers this season, the Hornets matchup well against them. The two losses? A four-point loss that was tightly contested throughout and a three-point loss in overtime. The other aspect of this game that bodes well for the Hornets is the bench. Earlier in the season, they limited themselves to essentially an eight man rotation. Lately, Borrego has been playing ten guys a night. Add Hayward into the mix and now, the Hornets really have the ability to wear teams out by rotating in a bunch of bodies. 

I believe Philly will prevail, but the Hornets will give them a run for the money. 

