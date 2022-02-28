Score Predictions for Hornets at Bucks

Monday night, the Charlotte Hornets look to get back in the win column and take the season series over the Milwaukee Bucks. Can they do so and pick up their 31st win of the season?

Prediction: Bucks 122, Hornets 114

It's been quite an odd start to the final 22 games of the regular season for the Hornets. On Friday night, they looked dominant in the win against Toronto, but followed that up by losing to the 12-win Pistons in overtime just two days later.

As much as this seems like an easy win for the hometown Bucks, I think Charlotte has a really good chance to get the W. They're going to be playing ticked off after last night's loss and know that they can't just go through the motions against a team like Milwaukee. As Terry Rozier said in his postgame press conference on Sunday, "If we come out and play like we did against Toronto, we'd probably win every game."

For some reason, this team has struggled against the weaker teams in the NBA, but have put up a good fight against the contenders, including the Bucks. The Hornets hold a 2-1 season series lead over the Bucks with the only loss coming in Milwaukee on a game-winning shot by Giannis Antetokounmpo just before the buzzer. The only problem? The Hornets don't have Gordon Hayward. We all know how much this team has struggled with him not on the floor and you couple that with this being the 2nd leg of a back-to-back, something the Hornets have struggled all season with, it doesn't bode well for Charlotte.

I do see the Hornets battling deep into the fourth quarter, but the Bucks will get out to a three-score lead late and Charlotte won't be able to draw any closer.

