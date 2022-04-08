Score Predictions for Hornets at Bulls

Friday night, the Charlotte Hornets play their final road game of the regular season as they square off with the Chicago Bulls. The Hornets lost both meetings with the Bulls this season, each by 12 points. Can they avoid the season series sweep?

Prediction: Hornets 117, Bulls 114

DeMar DeRozan has been a thorn in the Hornets' side this season, averaging 32 points against them in two games. Slowing him down isn't going to be easy, so the key will really be to not allow the other guys to beat you.

The Hornets may be 1-13 in the back half of back-to-backs this season, but I'm going to side with them tonight.

This is a motivated bunch that knows every game, every possession, matters. They want to avoid be the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference which means having to win two road games to make the playoffs. Getting to the No. 9 spot will at least give them homecourt advantage in the 9/10 game.

Hornets squeak past Chicago and keep their hopes alive of finishing better than 10th in the East.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.