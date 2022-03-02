Score Predictions for Hornets at Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets take on the skidding Cavaliers inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight in Cleveland. Can the Hornets get back in the win column before returning home this Saturday?

Prediction: Hornets 105, Cavaliers 104

Charlotte has lost 11 of the last 13 games with a big part of the problem being on the defensive end. Rotations, awareness, and communication have not been on display at a high level. Head coach James Borrego mentioned that the effort on that end of the floor just simply hasn't been there during this stretch.

Tonight, the Hornets have no choice but to defend. The Cavaliers rank No. 1 in the NBA allowing just 102.7 points per game, 10th in the three-point defense (34.3%), and 10th in points allowed in the paint (45.2). Nothing comes easy against this long frontcourt of the Cavs. In order to respond to that, the Hornets have to clamp down on the defensive end themselves or they'll have no chance. Jarrett Allen will be the focal point of the offense tonight for Cleveland, so expect Borrego to rotate in a bunch of different combinations to match up with him.

The Cavs are the better team, but I see the Hornets coming away with a one-point victory in style via a game-winner from Terry Rozier.

