Score Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

Schuyler Callihan: Celtics 112, Hornets 104

Gordon Hayward has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols but did not travel to Boston with the team as he stays behind in Charlotte to catch up on his conditioning. Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is listed as probable which is a good sign considering the Hornets are searching for a spark offensively after Sunday's performance.

The Hornets took care of the Celtics in TD Garden a couple weeks back but they were at full strength at the time. As good as the Hornets' offense has been, I just don't see them matching buckets all night long with the Celtics with Hayward out and Oubre not at 100%.

Former Celtic Terry Rozier needs to have a big game to help carry the load offensively along with Miles Bridges who is seemingly posting 20-point games on a nightly basis. The Clippers size and length bothered the Hornets the other day and I see that being a similar problem in this one. I'll take the Celtics in a close, low-scoring game.

Desmond Johnson: Celtics 110, Hornets 107

The Eastern Conference is so tight right now. The Celtics are in the 9th seed currently and have won 2 straight including a 122-92 beatdown of the Eastern Conference leading Miami Heat on Monday. Hayward and McDaniels have been ruled out for this game and these Hornets tend to win with Hayward more than without him. Since it's in Boston, I'll go Boston over Charlotte 110-107 in a tight one.

