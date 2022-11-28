Score Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

Schuyler Callihan: Celtics 128, Hornets 111

The Hornets have won two in a row, but the good vibes and happy feelings end tonight with a blowout loss on the road in Boston. The Celtics can attack you in a variety of ways and the Hornets just don't have any answers whatsoever defensively. I wouldn't be shocked if Boston controlled this one from the opening tip.

Ian Black: Celtics 115, Hornets 110

The Celtics have the best record in the East and have won three straight, making them a tall task to take down for the undermanned Hornets. Whether or not Jayson Tatum plays, the Celtics are a very careful and cerebral team that generally win by making fewer mistakes than their opponents over a 48-minute game. The Hornets best chance to flip the script tonight is to dominate the rebounding department, where Charlotte averages the 4th most RPG in the league, while Boston is only 25th.

Desmond Johnson: Celtics 120, Hornets 105

Çeltics are the best in the East at the moment and are in game four of a six-game homestand. They have won three straight and two by double digits. Not having LaMelo Ball or Gordon Hayward will make it hard for the Hornets to crack 100 unless Terry Rozier simply goes nuts. Expect Celtics to cruise through the 4th quarter.

Matt Alquiza: Celtics 118, Hornets 103

Charlotte is riding high after two victories, but Boston will humble the Hornets tonight. The Celtics are tremendous. They are 16-4 with a 9-1 home record. Boston has the best point differential in the league and Charlotte just doesn’t have the horses to compete with a potent Boston offense.

