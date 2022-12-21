Score Predictions for Hornets at Clippers

Schuyler Callihan: Clippers 113, Hornets 105

The Hornets finally got back in the win column the other night after dropping eight straight games. Although it does feel like the tide is beginning to turn for this team, they are in the midst of a tough west coast stretch. The Hornets will impress once again and be competitive throughout the entire game, but the Clippers will pull away in the final minutes of the game.

Ian Black: Clippers 118, Hornets 116

When these teams met earlier in the month, we got a super close fight. Both teams are healthier now than they were then, though Los Angeles has quite a few pieces questionable for tonight’s game. Assuming Zubac, Jackson, and George suit up, the Clippers have the edge at home, but the Hornets aren’t going to make life easy.

Desmond Johnson: Clippers 110, Hornets 99

LaMelo is back and playing fantastically. Kelly Oubre Jr is playing well. Is that enough to beat the Clippers on the road? The Hornets have only won 2 of their last 11 games. Clifford seems to be tinkering with lineups...playing Washington at his natural PF position last game helped with rebounding. But the Clippers win this one easily.

