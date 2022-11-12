Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

Schuyler Callihan: Heat 106, Hornets 94

Charlotte shot the ball better than usual on Thursday night, but they'll come back down to Earth tonight. The Heat are a much better team than what they've put on display so far this season and this is a good opportunity for them to get a convincing win over a division opponent. Miami by double digits.

Desmond Johnson: Heat 100, Hornets 88

Hornets are still without Martin, Ball, and Hayward. Dennis Smith Jr is day-to-day. I just don't see a consistent 25 ppg scorer on this roster currently. I'm confused as to the severity of Ball's injury, he hasn't played a single regular season game. Maybe it's by design? I'm starting to feel like the Hornets planned to have this type of season looking back on lack of offseason moves and not rushing LaMelo back. Miami cruises tonight.

Austin Leake: Hornets 112, Miami 108

The Hornets finally stop the bleeding tonight as they stop their seven game losing skid. It’s going to take a whole squad effort, but look for the Hornets to get revenge on Miami after the brutal loss they suffered Thursday. Terry Rozier is going to have to play better than he has for the Hornets to win.

Ian Black: Hornets 114, Miami 112

Playing the same team in consecutive games is always interesting. The opponents tactics are fresh in your mind, and you have to get creative so your own tactics don’t get stale. Looking forward to how the Hornets attacks things differently to avenge the loss last time out against their division rival.

Jon Yeager: Hornets 104, Heat 103

The Hornets are looking to snap a 7-game losing streak in which they just can’t seem to push themselves over the goal line. They have played well in stretches in most of these games, but late game collapses have haunted them. I trust Steve Clifford to make the necessary adjustments after just seeing this team on Thursday night. Look for Terry Rozier to have a huge offensive game and lead the Hornets to a close win.

