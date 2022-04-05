Skip to main content

Score Predictions for Hornets at Heat

Picking tonight's matchup between Charlotte and Miami.

The Charlotte Hornets are looking for their first win this season over the top-seeded Miami Heat. A win over Miami would guarantee the Hornets a .500 or better season. The team’s last winning season came back in 2015-16.

Prediction: Heat 118, Hornets 108

The Hornets need this game more than the Heat, but Miami is also looking to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference and hold home court advantage throughout the playoffs. 

As valuable as Gordon Hayward has been for the Hornets over the past two seasons, him returning this late into the season could give the team issues with its rotations down the stretch. They were starting to find ways to win without him and now his return disrupts that momentum. Do you keep bringing him off the bench? Or do you throw him back in the starting lineup and play smaller with Bridges at the four? It's a tough call and one that James Borrego needs to figure out before postseason play begins. 

The second half is going to be key in this one. The last two times these two met, the Hornets really struggled finding the bottom of the net averaging 34 points in the second half. Not to mention, a season-low eight-point third quarter in one of those losses. 

Charlotte will be more competitive in tonight's game, but I see them running out of gas late which leads to a Miami run to seal the deal.

