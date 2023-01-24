Score Predictions for Hornets at Jazz

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 115, Jazz 108

Ok, the Hornets have lost 8 of their past 11 but they have a shot at winning their third straight game after beating the Hawks Saturday night. Can we depend on the trio of Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and PJ Washington accounting for 82 points like Saturday night? Probably not. But Rozier has been hot of late and the developing storyline of rookie Center Mark Williams blossoming in front of us is enough to give this game a little juice. I'll take the Hornets to win three straight.

Eric Barnes: Jazz 110, Hornets 107

Terry Rozier has been playing a lot better basketball as of late and rookies Mark Williams and Bruce McGowens continue to contribute in a positive way. Depending on who gets moved I expect the Hornets to be a bit more competitive in the coming weeks than they have been for much of the season. The Kessler-Mark Williams matchup will have my attention for much of the evening to see who can gain the edge over the other. Two guys that are starting to put together pretty good rookie seasons. I think this game will be competitive throughout but Utah sneaks away with the W in the end.

James Plowright: Jazz 116, Hornets 108

Despite a heroic effort from a depleted Hornets squad against Atlanta, I expect them to come back down to earth against the Jazz. On the road in Utah is always a challenge with the altitude, they’re 15-9 at home this season. Even if LaMelo does play I don’t expect him to be 100% and he could be somewhat limited. Mark Williams vs Walker Kessler will be an interesting battle to watch inside, both are promising rookie bigs

