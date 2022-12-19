Score Predictions for Hornets at Kings

Ian Black: Kings 121, Hornets 107

The Kings are firmly in the playoff hunt in the West behind the power of De’Aaron Fox and Domontas Sabonis, easily one of the most improved teams in the NBA this year. The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back after a tough loss in Denver, and the well-rested Kings are in a good position to take advantage.

Matt Alquiza: Kings 125, Hornets 106

Tonight might be ugly for the Hornets. Charlotte heads to Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back after playing at altitude in Denver. That’s a recipe for a disaster against a team in Sacramento that’s playing really good basketball these days. The Hornets don’t have an answer for Damontas Sabonis and the Kings should breeze to a win tonight.

Austin Leake: Kings 124, Hornets 110

The Kings have been dominant at home recently (winning 8 out of 9). The Hornets tend to struggle on back-to-backs and that trend will likely continue tonight with a much-improved Kings team.

Israel Omondi: Hornets 115, Kings 108

After getting dominated by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets I expect the Hornets to come out aggressive on both ends against the 16-12 Sacramento Kings. LaMelo Ball is on a tear since returning from an ankle sprain averaging 27 PTS & 6.3 AST on 49/46/90 splits in his last 3. He’ll lead Charlotte to their first win since December 2nd.

