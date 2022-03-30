Score Predictions for Hornets at Knicks

The Hornets are making their second trip to New York in four days and look to take the season series away from the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 108, Knicks 104

Three-point shooting was the deciding factor in the meeting between these two a week ago as New York shot 20/45 from three while the Hornets went 13/46. The Knicks got off to a torrid start, posting 40 points in the opening quarter. Ball movement was exceptional and Charlotte failed to close out on three-point shooters, giving the Knicks several open shots.

As important as three-point shooting will be, the Hornets must eliminate second chance opportunities by remaining competitive on the glass. They won the rebounding battle 45-40 last time out against the Knicks, but it's not hard to do so when New York made as many shots as they did. The Knicks are 2nd in the NBA in total rebounds per game (55.5), 5th in offensive rebounds (11.1), and 5th in 2nd chance points (14.6).

I don't think Borrego will have to remind this group about the poor start they had against New York last week as I see defense being a priority from the jump. It won't be pretty, but the Hornets edge out a win and avoid slipping to 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.