Score Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Ian Black: Magic 111, Hornets 102

When these two teams met earlier in the season, the supreme length of the Magic completely neutralized the Hornets. Paolo Banchero is a game time decision this time around, but Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter, and Bol Bol all saw success last time and the Hornets will likely have a hard time stopping them again. Having LaMelo Ball back will give Charlotte a much needed boost, but this game will be won or lost in the post.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 110, Magic 103

Hornets finally face a struggling young team like themselves in the Magic. Banchero has been fantastic this season so far but Magic are in a similar position as Hornets. They need more. I think LaMelo will break out with a great game and Hornets hold on to win in a wild 4th quarter.

Matt Alquiza: Hornets 102, Magic 97

The Hornets have to break the skid at some point, right? A little LaMelo wizardry against the Magic will lead Charlotte to their first victory in a few weeks tonight. If Banchero plays, the task gets much more difficult, but Charlotte will leave the Sunshine State with a much-needed victory.

James Plowright: Hornets 116, Magic 112

This is it, the 8-game losing streak ends here. The last time the Hornets played the Magic they were out hustled, but this team has to be desperate to get a W and will see this is as a real opportunity. LaMelo will hopefully feel a little less rusty, Rozier will also be feeling better. The Hornets finally had some offense click against Miami and can hopefully carry that over.

Israel Omondi: Magic 115, Hornets 108

The Magic are one of the worst matchups for the Hornets with their size and length in Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, Wendell Carter Jr, and Mo Bamba. I expect the Hornets to struggle getting to the rim especially if Dennis Smith Jr is out and will have trouble matching up with them on the other side of the floor. The Hornets will lose in another close 4th quarter and drop another game with LaMelo still trying to find his footing.

Jon Yeager: Hornets 119, Magic 112

This is the game the losing streak ends. Clifford will be eager to get some revenge on his other former team from the game earlier this season. The Magic’s size and length really created problems for the Hornets as they really struggled on both ends of the court. With Rozier continuing to get healthier and LaMelo hopefully shaking off the rust, I can see Charlotte having a really good offensive showing. Nick Richards will be a key factor in battling some of that size mentioned above for Orlando and the team is going to really need him to be strong in both phases on the game. Better ball movement and strong shooting propels the Hornets to a much needed win.

Austin Leake: Hornets 115, Magic 105

Clifford isn’t going to be happy with the Hornets defensive effort against Miami last game. I think he will make sure the Hornets play good defense tonight. LaMelo is still getting his rustiness out and I think this is a good game to do it. The losing streak ends tonight.

