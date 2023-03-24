Score Predictions for Hornets at Mavericks

Schuyler Callihan: Mavericks 120, Hornets 95

The Hornets are limping to the finish line with several guys banged up. Look for a bunch of young guys to get some run and because of that, they don't stand much of a chance in this one. As always, Steve Clifford will have this team playing hard, but in the end, the Mavs just have too much firepower.

James Plowright: Mavericks 115, Hornets 81

This is assuming Rozier, Smith Jr, and Oubre are all out. I picked 81 specifically as that would be the lowest total score for Charlotte this season. This might sound bleak but this is a real possibility due to injuries and being on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavericks will look to blitz Hayward and force Charlotte's young players to beat them, if the 4th quarter in New Orleans is anything to go by that won't end well.

Nicholas Mullick: Mavericks 127, Hornets 77

Are the Hornets even going to have a team ready to go for this game? Almost half of their team is not going to play this game due to injuries. With Rozier, Oubre, and Smith's recent injuries, they are going to be lucky to even be ready to play in this game. The Hornets' most durable player right now is Gordon Hayward, and that is a statement that many would call preposterous if stated earlier in the season. The Mavericks should take care of business here and it would not be surprising if they win this game by 50 points.

Jon Yeager: Mavericks 123, Hornets 100

It’s hard to imagine the Hornets’ offense having any fluidity to it during this game. I’m sure tired legs will be a major factor coming off of the game last night in New Orleans. The second night of back-to-backs is hard enough normally, but losing the rest of the guards on your roster with any real NBA experience makes it that much tougher. We don’t yet know if any of Rozier, Oubre, or Smith Jr will play tonight, but if they don’t it will be so difficult to even make this competitive. Gordon Hayward and PJ Washington will have a lot on their plate tonight to keep Charlotte in this game.

