Score Predictions for Hornets at Nuggets

Schuyler Callihan: Nuggets 118, Hornets 108

Nikola Jokic is a problem for many teams around the league, but he's certainly been a thorn in the Hornets' side over the years. The Nuggets are 9-5 in games that Jokic has played against Charlotte. In those 14 games, the big man averaged 20.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. This feels like a night where he could drop 40 in a big win for Denver.

Ian Black: Nuggets 120, Hornets 117

Neither of these teams plays a lick of defense, so expect a higher-scoring affair. The Nuggets possess the second-best offensive rating in the NBA behind the power of back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, so I’ll give them the edge while LaMelo and Hayward keep getting back into their groove.

Jon Yeager: Nuggets 128, Hornets 112

The Hornets begin their long west coast road trip tonight against a team with one of the highest offensive ratings in the league. Charlotte gave a much better effort on defense against Atlanta on Friday, but the Hawks just shot the lights out. However, they are going up against a much stronger offensive team so I’m not sure they’ll be able to slow down Denver even if the effort is there again like it was on Friday. As LaMelo and Gordon continue to get back in the swing of things, the Nuggets’ offense will be too much for the Hornets.

