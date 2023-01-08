Score Predictions for Hornets at Pacers

Schuyler Callihan: Pacers 133, Hornets 121

The Hornets may have exploded for an 84-point first half on Friday in Milwaukee but they probably should have saved some of those shots. Indiana is a fast-paced, high-scoring team that really likes to push it, leading the league with 18.9 fastbreak points per game. I see the Hornets getting gassed by the time the fourth quarter rolls around.

Jon Yeager: Hornets 122, Pacers 118

Charlotte is coming into this one off of possibly their best performance of the season in which they dismantled the Bucks. The Hornets scored 51 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball combined for 13 threes in the game as the offense was stellar all game. Charlotte keeps the good vibes rolling tonight in Indiana against a good Pacers team and uses their edge on the boards to limit second-chance points and make it two in a row on the road.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 120, Pacers 110

Feels weird to pick the Hornets to win a game these days but I'm hoping the offensive explosion from the Hornets vs the Bucks is a sign that they may be turning a corner on offense. Hornets are getting healthier. The key for the Hornets is the young core and if they feel like playing defense tonight or if they just want to outscore someone. Give me the Hornets winning back-to-back games.

