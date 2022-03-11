Score Predictions for Hornets at Pelicans

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 125, Pelicans 99

Sportsbooks only have the Hornets as 1.5-2.5-point favorites and I'm not sure why. Rarely do I predict a blowout win for the Hornets or really anyone because it is very difficult to do in this league. But when Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are out of the lineup, who the hell do the Pelicans turn to? Jonas Valanciunas? Devonte' Graham?

Yeah, this should be a matchup that bodes well for Charlotte. Hornets control this one from wire to wire and get back in the win column.

Desmond Johnson: Hornets 121 Pelicans 105

Charlotte just plays differently when they don't have Gordon Hayward. I can't explain it. Looks like he's still going to be out for a while, but this is a game that the Hornets can steal on the road. The Hornets don't have a problem scoring on anyone, they are 4th in the league at 114 points per game. Defense is their issue, they get down to big deficits and then spend the rest of the game digging out of the hole. Hornets have lost three straight, Pelicans have lost three straight. If the season long pattern holds, Hornets are due for an offensive explosion tonight. I'll go Hornets win, 121-105.

