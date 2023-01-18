Score Predictions for Hornets at Rockets

James Plowright: Hornets 129, Rockets 111

If you think Charlotte's 5-game losing streak is bad, it's nothing compared to Houston's current 11-game streak. Charlotte has been playing better of late, pushing Toronto, Boston, and Indiana in close games. Charlotte's strong run has been fueled by an offensive resurgence (10th over the past two weeks). In contrast, Houston has had the 30th-ranked defense over the past two weeks, which suggests to me Charlotte should pull this one out.

Ian Black: Hornets 126, Rockets 112

The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league right now. Fortunately for them, the Rockets are the worst team. Charlotte’s effort is due for a win, and playing Houston is a great opportunity to methodically and intentionally get some momentum going.

Desmond Johnson: Rockets 120, Hornets 112

I'm starting to think this season for the Hornets was fully by design. They HAD to know bringing back Steve Clifford and basically doing nothing in the offseason while the entire Eastern Conference got better would result in the season they are currently having. The Hornets simply can't stop anyone, currently allowing 118.9 points per game. Houston is actually tanking in a proper manner but I like their young core better tonight. It may be a fun fast paced game but the Hornets fall again.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.