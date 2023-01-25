Score Predictions for Hornets at Suns

Ian Black: Suns 117, Hornets 114

The Suns are hobbled by injuries right now, especially at the guard position. In spite of this, they're a tough team who have won three in a row and has a home-court advantage. The Hornets have really struggled against teams without losing records as the season has gone on, and that could very well be the case again tonight I like Charlotte to keep this one close, but Phoenix to ultimately come out on top.

Desmond Johnson: Suns 110, Hornets 103

I was going to pick the Hornets to win and then we find out that Gordon Hayward is out with an injury (surprise!) after re-aggravating his hammy. LaMelo Ball is questionable. Oubre is out. It's become comical how many minutes have been missed due to injury from the Hornets. The Suns have injuries too but I'll trust the Hornets to lose this one in the 4th. Rozier goes for 30 plus in losing effort.

